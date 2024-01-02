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Manassas to host 10th annual soup contest

By Uriah Kiser

Manassas Economic Development Department: “Kicking off the new year full of exciting events, festivals, and family-friendly activities – and starting with February’s First Friday in Historic Downtown Manassas.”

“The First Friday in 2024 will be Feb. 2, 6-9 p.m. This is the City’s 10th annual soup contest where competitors enter their tastiest soup for a chance to win cash prizes.”

“Participants stroll through Historic Downtown’s participating businesses to sample delicious soups and then vote on their favorites.”

“Purchase a $20 ticket (includes unlimited soup tastings and commemorative 10th-anniversary mug) HERE through Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI). Pick up purchased tickets and a map with soup tasting locations at Historic Manassas Visitors Center (inside Manassas Railroad Depot).”

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