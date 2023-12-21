Supervisor Kenny Boddye’s abstention was key to the PW Digital Gateway’s approval

“With the recent vote to approve the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway, Prince William County is on track to become the data center capital of North America — if not the world. Critical to the project’s approval was Supervisor Kenny Boddye’s decision to abstain, allowing it to pass on a split 4-3-1 vote,” reports Shannon Clark at the Prince William Times.