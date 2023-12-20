Politics ‘Thank you for your service:’ Outgoing Stafford treasurer, supervisor honored By Paris Goodman Published December 20, 2023 at 11:09AM | Updated December 20, 2023 at 11:45AM Left: Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy speaks after the Board of County Supervisors honored her for 16 years on the job. Right: Supervisors Crystal Vanuch and Pamela Yueung present outgoing George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen with a certificate celebrating his five years on the Board of Supervisors. [Photo: Stafford County Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Paris Goodman View all posts #Locals Only #Stafford Board of Supervisors