Politics

‘Thank you for your service:’ Outgoing Stafford treasurer, supervisor honored

By Paris Goodman
Left: Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy speaks after the Board of County Supervisors honored her for 16 years on the job. Right: Supervisors Crystal Vanuch and Pamela Yueung present outgoing George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen with a certificate celebrating his five years on the Board of Supervisors. [Photo: Stafford County Government]

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