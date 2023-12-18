Bomb threat at Beth Sholom Temple and Day Care

“At approximately 11:11 a.m. deputies responded to Beth Sholom Temple and Day Care, located at 805 Lyons Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and citizens were escorted to the Howell Library. After an extensive search, no explosive devices were located, and the building was reopened. Detectives are currently investigating the bomb threat,” the Stafford sheriff’s office reports. “Thank you to staff of the Howell Library for your assistance and compassion regarding this matter.”

The temple sits at 805 Lyons Boulevard in the England Run area, across from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Howell Branch.