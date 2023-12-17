Students at Mountain View, North Stafford charged

Students at two Stafford County high schools face charges.

“Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road, 12/13, 10:30 a.m. Deputy A.L. Chaves was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed of an assault. One student assaulted another after a verbal altercation. The suspect was charged with unlawful bodily injury while the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” reports the Stafford sheriff’s office.

“North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road, 12/13, 11:34 a.m. Deputy A.L. Allen was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed a student was in possession of a knife. The knife was seized and a criminal complaint for weapon possession on school grounds was filed,” reports the Stafford sheriff’s office.