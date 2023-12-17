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Students at Mountain View, North Stafford charged

By Uriah Kiser
Mountain View High School in Stafford.

Students at two Stafford County high schools face charges.

“Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road, 12/13, 10:30 a.m. Deputy A.L. Chaves was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed of an assault. One student assaulted another after a verbal altercation. The suspect was charged with unlawful bodily injury while the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” reports the Stafford sheriff’s office.

“North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road, 12/13, 11:34 a.m. Deputy A.L. Allen was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed a student was in possession of a knife. The knife was seized and a criminal complaint for weapon possession on school grounds was filed,” reports the Stafford sheriff’s office.

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