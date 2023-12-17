Storm update: Wind advisories, flood watches posted. Effects to be felt through Tuesday

“Wind Advisories are in effect from Monday morning into Monday afternoon for much of the region. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph can be expected, with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Winds subside a bit Monday night before increasing again Tuesday,” reports the National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington office.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to fall across the region, prompting the weather service to post a flood watch until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.