Armed man swipes cash, lottery tickets from 7-Eleven

Stafford sheriff’s office: “Detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store which occurred early [Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023] in South Stafford.”

“At 2:26 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to the 7-Eleven on Solomon Drive [near Arbys and Dunkin Donuts on Route 17 in Falmouth] for an armed robbery. The clerk reported a suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and stole cash and lottery tickets before fleeing on foot.”

“Deputies established a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track and drone search without success. The suspect was described as a thin black male, 5’6” tall, wearing a black jacket, black pants, black gloves, black mask and black and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M.L. Johnson at 540-658-4450.”