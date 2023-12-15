State wins conviction in 2018 Haymarket death case

Prince William County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney: “Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Jacob Belotti arising from the February 2018 death of Dustin Lueker in Haymarket, Virginia. Mr. Belotti pled not guilty to three charges and after a three-day jury trial, was convicted of Felony Murder and Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.”

“On the afternoon of Sunday, February 25, 2018, Prince William County Fire and Rescue and Police responded to Youngs Drive in Haymarket for a 911 call regarding an unresponsive individual. Dustin Lueker was found dead on the living room floor of Mr. Belotti’s residence. Mr. Belotti claimed the two had consumed alcohol and gone to bed the day before and that when he awoke, his friend was dead. One eyewitness later came forward to challenge Mr. Belotti’s version of events and eventually police determined that multiple individuals had partied with Belotti and Lueker, initially at Mr. Lueker’s apartment and then at Mr. Belotti’s house.”