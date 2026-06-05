Fire Engulfs Aquia Townhouses, Displacing Families

“First arriving units marked on scene less than 5 minutes later and confirmed heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and rear of at least two townhouses, spreading into their respective attic spaces,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue announced. “The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes.”

No occupants were injured, though one firefighter was evaluated on scene. In total, 10 adults and 8 children are being assisted by the American Red Cross after two townhomes were severely damaged and others sustained moderate to mild damage. The cause remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office, with mutual aid from neighboring departments.