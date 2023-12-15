Check out the new features in our community calendar

If you work at a school or a non-profit organization, you can now post your events to our Community Calendar for free.

Click Here to access the calendar, and click “submit your event” at the top of the calendar to submit your event.

You can use the drop-down menu at the top of our website to view the calendar and submit your events.

The addition of the events calendar marks a return of the popular feature to Potomac Local News. The events calendar is part of a host of new site improvements that we’ve made since Thanksgiving 2021.

Since then, we’ve added a cleaner homepage designed for more content discovery.

A new Community Post feature that allows businesses and non-profit organizations to pay a small fee to post their event on our homepage and in our News Email (18,000+ subscribers).

And we’ve expanded our reach after joining forces with Local News Now, LLC, publishers of ArlNow.com (Arlington), alxnow.com (Alexandria), and FFXnow.com (Fairfax).

We hope you enjoy the new calendar. Thank you to our nearly 500 paid members who want 100% early access to our content and our regular readers for your continued support of local news in our communities.