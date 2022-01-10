We have an exciting announcement here at Potomac Local News, which has been in the works for the past few months.

We’ve partnered with Local News Now, publisher of local news sites ARLnow.com, FFXnow.com, and ALXnow.com covering Arlington and Fairfax counties, and the city of Alexandria, respectively. The firm is managing our website and network advertising sales.

Our new partnership will give Potomac Local News’ advertising customers even greater reach with one-buy access to those trusted local news websites, as well as PoPville (Washington, D.C.), Greater Greater Washington, and Alexandria Living Magazine.

In addition to being a consistent source of trusted local news in our community, the best thing we can offer our advertising clients is a more significant reach. This new partnership does just that.

LNN assists local publishers with their web presence, advertising sales, and other business services. The goal is to help partners like Potomac Local grow revenue, focus on readers, and produce more local journalism.

Founded in June 2010 to produce local news for Prince William and Stafford counties, Potomac Local News (Potomac Local Media, LLC) will continue to operate independently under the terms of the new partnership.

Local organizations interested in advertising can check out the new-for-2022 sponsored content and banner ad options here.