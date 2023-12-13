Thieves targeting Stafford Marketplace Ulta Beauty store

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On December 9 at approximately 6:02 p.m. Deputy Reed responded to Ulta Beauty, located at 1150 Stafford Market Place, for a report of not one, not two, but three separate larcenies.”

“Incident one occurred on December 8 at 3:48 p.m. Video showed a black SUV park in a handicap spot. The female suspect exited the vehicle and proceeded to the fragrance area. There, she stole over $1,200 worth of items before leaving at 3:53 p.m.”

“Incident two occurred on December 8 at 5:57 p.m. Video showed two suspects enter the business. They returned multiple items using a fake name in order to gain store credit. They would also proceed to the fragrance area and steal nearly $1,500 worth of items before leaving at 6:29 p.m.”

“Incident three was a failed larceny. This incident occurred on December 9 at 4:39 p.m. Video showed the female suspect attempt to gain access to the fragrance display case, but it was locked. Instead, the suspect entered the business’s stockroom and began going through an employee’s purse. When that employee observed the unknown female perusing her purse, she stopped her. The suspect then left empty handed.”

“If you have any information regarding these four suspects, please contact Deputy Reed at 540-658-4450.”