Stafford sheriff suggests speed camera study

Stafford County Sherrif David Decatur discussed the possibility of introducing traffic cameras and speed cameras to his deputies’ traffic enforcement toolkit.

During a meeting of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee today, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English voiced concerns brought to him by residents who say speeding is out of control along a seven-mile stretch of Route 17, from the Fauquier County line to a Walmart on Village Lakes Parkway.

He suggested traffic cameras might help change the behaviors of drivers who speed. While he supports using technology for traffic enforcement to curb speeding, Decatur said there is no evidence that it will.

“I don’t have factual information on that,” Decatur told supervisors. “In some cases, it’s better to have a deputy there in person conducting traffic enforcement.”

The state allows counties to erect speed cameras near schools and highway work zones and use red light cameras to reduce traffic crashes by stopping red-light runners. Decatur said the sheriff’s office should identify which areas would suit each type of camera and report back to supervisors in Spring 2024.

Prince William County just conducted a similar study and is behind schedule on rolling out its new speed camera program. The cameras record violations and a private vendor hired by the county would send a notice of violation to the vehicle owner. The law sheriff’s department must sign off on the violation before it is mailed.

Overall, Decatur said there is a need to change public behavior regarding law enforcement. He blamed police agencies in Northern Virginia which have instituted “no chase” polices when suspects flee police. “It’s ridiculous how many people run from us. Those jurisdictions don’t chase them, and they end up coming here,” said Decatur.

Also, during the meeting, Rockhill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch asked Decatur if he would consider charging a fee to funeral homes that ask the sheriff’s office for escorts for funeral processions from mortuaries to cemeteries.

“If we charge for it, then it’s a cost that [funeral homes] will pass along to the families. I’m not charging anyone for an escort. You can forget that, and that’s all I have to say about that.”