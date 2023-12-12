New charges for suspect in church threat case

Prince William Police: “Attempted Aggravated Murder – On December 10, detectives obtained an additional charge against the accused in connection to the threat of violence investigation that began at the Park Valley Church located at 4500 Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket on September 24.

“The additional charge against the accused, identified as Rui JIANG, stems from the ongoing investigation and analysis of digital evidence obtained during the search warrant executed at his residence in Falls Church.

“Based upon the recent analysis of the digital evidence, physical evidence collected at the time, and the social media postings on accounts used by the accused depicting the church with threatening language, indications were the accused intended to cause harm, injury, and death to the church congregation.”

“Following the investigation, and at the direction of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the charge was obtained and served on the accused who remains incarcerated at the Prince William Adult Detention Center.”

“Charged on December 10: Rui JIANG, 35, of 5601 Seminary Road, #318, in Falls Church. Charged with attempted aggravated murder of multiple persons. Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated.”