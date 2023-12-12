New charges for suspect in church threat case

Prince William Police: “Attempted Aggravated Murder – On December 10, detectives obtained an additional charge against the accused in connection to the threat of violence investigation that began at the Park Valley Church located at 4500 Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket on September 24.
“The additional charge against the accused, identified as Rui JIANG, stems from the ongoing investigation and analysis of digital evidence obtained during the search warrant executed at his residence in Falls Church.
“Based upon the recent analysis of the digital evidence, physical evidence collected at the time, and the social media postings on accounts used by the accused depicting the church with threatening language, indications were the accused intended to cause harm, injury, and death to the church congregation.”
“Following the investigation, and at the direction of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the charge was obtained and served on the accused who remains incarcerated at the Prince William Adult Detention Center.”
“Charged on December 10: Rui JIANG, 35, of 5601 Seminary Road, #318, in Falls Church. Charged with attempted aggravated murder of multiple persons. Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated.”
“Threats of Violence Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 24, at 10:12 a.m., officers responded to Park Valley Church located at 4500 Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket to investigate a possible threat of violence. The investigation revealed Fairfax County police contacted Prince William County police after their agency received information from police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland regarding a citizen residing in Laurel who reported recent suspicious and concerning online postings on Instagram from an individual later identified as the accused. In the postings, vague threats of violence were made, some of which included images of a location later determined to be Park Valley Church in Haymarket (Prince William County). Through the swift investigation lead by Anne Arundel police, their officers were able to determine a potential residence for the accused in Falls Church and immediately contacted Fairfax County police concerning the postings. When Fairfax County police responded to the home, the accused was not located. Additional information regarding a vehicle was also obtained through the joint investigation and contact was made with Prince William County police to check the church property. An off-duty, uniformed Prince William County police officer working a detail assignment at the church located the unoccupied vehicle belonging to the accused in the parking lot. At around the same time, staff at the church were monitoring a suspicious person who was determined to be the accused who was on the premises. The off-duty officer and church staff coordinated and detained the accused near the entrance without incident. The accused apparently entered the building through a separate door and had been inside the location prior to being stopped. Church services were going on at the time, no injuries were reported. The accused was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun along with an additional magazine, folding knife, and a folding ‘credit card’ style knife. The accused was determined to have a concealed weapon permit, and the firearm was not reported stolen. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rui JIANG, was arrested. Additionally, an Emergency Substantial Risk Order (ESRO) and a search warrant for the residence in Falls Church were obtained. Related documents and electronic items were seized, no additional firearms were located. Anyone who may have had previous contact with the accused leading up to this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.”