VDOT crews on re-freeze watch

VDOT: “Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will patrol Interstate 95 and state-maintained roads across the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula Tuesday morning ahead of the commuter rush hour to treat for icy, slick road conditions that may develop from wet pavement refreezing overnight.”

“Crews will focus especially on elevated surfaces more likely to experience icing, such as ramps, bridges, and overpasses, which have lower surface temperatures.”

Temps will drop below freezing tonight, states the National Weather Service. Here’s the forecast: