Exclusive Weather Spot Ad open for 2024

Everyone is always talking about the weather. For a local news site like ours, they’re checking here to read the forecast.
Our popular, exclusive Weather Spot is open for March and April 2024. It’s high-visibility branding for your business and a great way to promote spring and Easter specials.
I sell the Weather Spot to one advertiser at a time. When you buy it, you own it.
Here’s a sample post, so you can see how it looks.
You get
- Your NAME in the post’s headline on our website (125K viewers a month) and news email (16K daily recipients).
- LOGO and DESCRIPTION of your product, service, or upcoming event.
- LINK to your website in the post.
- NAME in the URL (for optimized SEO)
- We post weather information on weekdays, 20 days a month.
This exclusive sponsorship sells for $990 per month. Email me today and secure this deal for your business.
While you promote your business, you’ll support local news in our communities.