Exclusive Weather Spot Ad open for 2024

Everyone is always talking about the weather. For a local news site like ours, they’re checking here to read the forecast.

Our popular, exclusive Weather Spot is open for March and April 2024. It’s high-visibility branding for your business and a great way to promote spring and Easter specials.

I sell the Weather Spot to one advertiser at a time. When you buy it, you own it.

Here’s a sample post, so you can see how it looks.

You get

Your NAME in the post’s headline on our website (125K viewers a month) and news email (16K daily recipients).

LOGO and DESCRIPTION of your product, service, or upcoming event.

LINK to your website in the post.

NAME in the URL (for optimized SEO)

We post weather information on weekdays, 20 days a month.

This exclusive sponsorship sells for $990 per month. Email me today and secure this deal for your business.

While you promote your business, you’ll support local news in our communities.