Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area this afternoon. Record heat is once again possible today. Drink plenty of fluids today and take plenty of breaks. Be sure to know the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.”

“Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

“Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”