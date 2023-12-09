Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures at mile marker 145 for maintenance at Aquia Creek bridges.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures at mile marker 140 for maintenance at Courthouse Road interchange area bridges.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures at mile marker 137 for maintenance at Potomac Creek bridges.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures near exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) for maintenance to Route 17 interchange area bridges.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Thursday, 12 a.m. – 3 a.m. All northbound and southbound traffic will be slow-rolled or stopped briefly at mile markers 124-125 to move utility lines across the interstate travel lanes.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for work zone barrier removal between mile markers 134-136. Part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-142 for noise barrier installation. Part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-142 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project construction.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and brief intermittent traffic stops on the following schedule at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed On Monday and Tuesday mornings only, midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops/slow traffic roll for up to 30-minute intervals, 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 148-146 for work zone barrier removal. Part of 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project construction.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Overnight lane closures and brief intermittent traffic stops on the following schedule at mile markers 140-138 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction. Installation of pavement markers.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed. On Monday through Thursday mornings only, midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops/slow traffic roll for up to 30-minute intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes reopen, single lane remains closed, 10 a.m. – All lanes open (all lanes open sooner on Friday and Saturday).

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 136-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction. Shoulder widening.

Stafford County: Route 3 (Kings Highway) and Blue and Gray Parkway

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure for traffic signal repair.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 near the I-95 interchange to shift travel lanes. Construction continues to widen Route 17 in this area as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Spotsylvania County: “Route 1 Northbound and Southbound at Southpoint Parkway: Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Northbound and southbound single lane closures on Route 1 between Southpoint Parkway and Pacific Drive.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound at Route 606: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 1 near the Morris Road/Mudd Tavern Road intersection. Paving work for the Route 606 widening project.

Southpoint Parkway: Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway at the Route 1 intersection.

—Virginia Department of Transportation