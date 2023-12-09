‘Challenging week’ for Patriot High School after teens beaten, stuck by car

A Patriot High School student was struck by a car driven by another student in front of Marsteller Middle School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
A 17-year-old driver struck a 16-year-old boy who was walking outside the middle school about a mile from Patriot High, 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville.
Police said the 17-year-old fled the scene, but police later found him and charged him with felony hit and run, Prince William police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Emergency crews flew the victim to a hospital after he suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.
Two days later, Patriot students jumped a 14-year-old student inside the school building, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries for the students and assault charges for a 17-year-old Manassas boy.
From Patriot High School Principal Micheal Bishop:
It has been a challenging week for our school community. Many of our students, parents, and staff are shaken by the two incidents that took place this week. As a member of such a proud community, I share in the disheartening emotions of these two events. We must take this moment to reflect on our commitment to the safety and security of our students and to re-enforce the collective strength of our community. My goal since being appointed as principal of Patriot, has been to create and promote a community-oriented high school. It is the type of school I grew up in.
As you know, one of our students was hit by a car this morning near Marsteller Middle School. I am in contact with the student’s parents, and we will provide the support as needed to the family. I know some students were witness to this incident. I can assure you, providing students with the support they need is my priority as the leader of our school.
In addition, I know there is great concern about the fight that took place at our school earlier this week. I recognize the desire for more information; however, because it is an active police investigation and due to privacy laws, I am limited to what information may be shared.
What I can share with you is our commitment to student and staff safety as a top priority. We do have administrators on duty throughout the school at every block and at every lunch shift. We encourage students to report any potential situation that makes them, or others, feel unsafe. We have had additional staff from PWCS Risk Management and Security at our school. We also have had support staff from the Student Services Department on site to provide assistance to students and staff who may need it.