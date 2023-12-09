‘Challenging week’ for Patriot High School after teens beaten, stuck by car

A Patriot High School student was struck by a car driven by another student in front of Marsteller Middle School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

A 17-year-old driver struck a 16-year-old boy who was walking outside the middle school about a mile from Patriot High, 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville.

Police said the 17-year-old fled the scene, but police later found him and charged him with felony hit and run, Prince William police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Emergency crews flew the victim to a hospital after he suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

Two days later, Patriot students jumped a 14-year-old student inside the school building, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries for the students and assault charges for a 17-year-old Manassas boy.

From Patriot High School Principal Micheal Bishop: