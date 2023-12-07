Mob assault at Patriot High School leaves 14-year-old student unconscious

Prince William police: “Malicious Wounding on School Grounds – “On December 6 at 7:41 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Patriot High School located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville was notified of a fight.”

“The investigation revealed a physical altercation began between the victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile, and another student, identified as 17-year-old male juvenile, in the common area of the building just prior to the start of the school day. At one point, two other students interjected in the altercation and repeatedly struck and kicked the victim, knocking him to the ground where he temporarily lost consciousness. The accused students continued to strike and kick the victim until the parties were separated.”

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, all three assailants were charged. Charged on December 6: [Juveniles] A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas. Both were charged with malicious wounding and assault by mob.”

“Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas. Charged with assault & battery and assault by mob. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained.”