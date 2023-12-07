Bizarre incident at Potomac Mills involved indecent exposure, box cutter, jumping on top of a tractor-trailer, attempting to pull cop’s gun from holster

Prince William police: “Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer | Attempted Malicious Wounding – On December 5 at 9:51 a.m., officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Close in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, was inside the shopping center where he confronted other patrons. During the encounter, the accused struck a 25-year-old man, before grabbing another victim, a 55-year-old woman, and holding a boxcutter to her neck. Eventually, the accused released the female victim and ran into the parking lot where he then got on top of a tractor trailer.

“Officers detained the accused without incident. While escorting the accused to a police vehicle, he actively resisted and attempted to remove an officer’s firearm from the holster. The accused was quickly re-secured without further incident. The firearm remained secured in the officer’s holster and no injuries were reported. Further investigation revealed the accused exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman, a 17-year-old female juvenile, and an 18-year-old man before he damaged property at the Jewelry Repair kiosk. No physical contact occurred during that incident.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marquise Davon BASTIC, was arrested. Arrested on December 5: [No Photo Available] Marquise Davon BASTIC, 30, of 4178 La Mauricie Loop in Dumfries. Charged with 1 count of abduction, 1 count of attempt to disarm LEO, 1 count of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of obstruction of justice, 1 count of assault & battery, 1 count of destruction of property, and 3 counts of indecent exposure. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”