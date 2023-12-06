Manassas man killed in Centreville crash

Fairfax County police: “At 12:24 a.m. on Dec. 5th, officers responded to the intersection of Lee Highway and Clifton Road in Centreville. Officers found a 2013 BMW M3 and a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with severe damage. The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, Sohail Iqbal, 30, of Manassas, was declared deceased by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue at the scene.”

“The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital for injuries considered life-threatening.”

“This is the 19th fatal vehicular crash in the County to date in 2023. In 2022 year-to-date there were 19 fatal vehicular crashes.”