Dean Park, proposed school focus of Manassas councilwoman’s year-end event

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis: “After the new Dean School construction plan was presented by the Manassas City School Board to the Manassas City Council last Thursday, I planned a Year End Wrap-Up for this upcoming [Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, 5:30 p.m., City Tavern, 9550 Center Street, Manassas], and have invited the public to hear more details and welcome questions.”

“The original plan “A” would be to build the new Dean behind the existing Dean and leave all athletic fields and track in place and available for the Dean Sports Complex. Plan “E” was recommended by the School Board. This plan would eliminate the track, a rectangle field, and a diamond and possibly a second diamond.”

“Sara Brescia and Robyn Williams, School Board Members, have been talking with me about options to keep the fields. Plans for public outreach include a presentation from the new Dean architect with public comment time on Dec. 12th at the School Board meeting at Dean at 5:30 pm.”

“I have contacted soccer, football, and baseball leadership to attend my wrap-up meeting and will share more details. Robyn Williams will attend as well.”

“My wrap-up will update the public on more city happenings in all departments, including events.”