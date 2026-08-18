News Links: Bhatt Murder Trial, ICE Detentions, Gainesville Data Centers, Parking Tickets

A high-profile murder trial jury pool, reported ICE detentions after a fatal quinceañera shooting, and renewed plans for multiple data centers in Gainesville lead this roundup of Prince William County and Northern Virginia news, alongside a new parking ticket towing policy and a Youngkin-backed school choice campaign.

300 Potential Jurors to Be Called for Bhatt Murder Trial

“A Prince William County judge ruled that 300 potential jurors – more than four times the usual number – will be summoned for the upcoming trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas Park man accused of killing his wife,” Prince William Times reported. Judge Kimberly A. Irving cited extensive media coverage and the expected seven-week length of the trial, set to begin Oct. 5, as reasons for the larger pool and plans to select four alternate jurors.

Bhatt has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2024 disappearance and presumed death of his 28-year-old wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a nurse at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. The judge denied a prosecution request for advance juror questionnaires, opting instead to interview potential jurors in groups at the courthouse to limit further media exposure.

Report: ICE Detained at Least 20 People After Quinceañera Shooting

“Several people were reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after a quinceañera celebration in Catlett erupted in gunfire that killed a 16-year-old Triangle boy,” Prince William Times reported. A 17-year-old from Dumfries was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of Samuel Ojeda, and Univision reported that ICE officers detained at least 20 people at the Rancho El Alazán event site, with some remaining in custody.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed ICE was present but said they did not directly contact the agency; the investigation remains active, with deputies noting the scene was chaotic after responding to a noise complaint that escalated into gunfire. Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security has publicly responded to questions about the detentions.

Plan for Up to Five Data Centers at Former Hillwood Campground Returns

“After a three-year pause, a proposed Gainesville data center project that displaced more than 100 residents from the former Hillwood Camping Park is back on track and seeking approval,” Prince William Times reported. JK Land Holdings is requesting rezoning of the 82-acre site for up to five data centers totaling as much as 2 million square feet, with buildings up to 81 feet tall, and the proposal is expected to reach the Board of County Supervisors this fall.

Nearby Somerset Crossing residents and Gainesville Supervisor George Stewart voiced strong concerns at an Aug. 13 community meeting over noise, proximity to homes and a daycare, and power infrastructure, while the developer cited plan reductions, tree buffers and compliance with the county’s noise ordinance. The project sits outside the data center overlay district and still requires a comprehensive plan amendment and special use permit.

Five Data Centers Pitched for Gardner Property in Gainesville

“A major Prince William County data center proposal first submitted in 2022 has resurfaced with plans for five data centers and a substation on the 82-acre Gardner Property in Gainesville,” InsideNoVa reported. The project by JK Land Holdings sits just across a railroad from existing Amazon facilities, lies outside the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, and would require both a special use permit and a comprehensive plan amendment for road changes.

Key updates in the latest July submission include a lower floor-area ratio, reduced building heights, a proffered substation, and design commitments to limit impacts on nearby residences and a daycare. Construction would track power availability over five to seven years, with the proposal next heading to the Planning Commission before a final decision by the Board of County Supervisors.

New Towing Initiative for Unpaid Parking Tickets Starts in Prince William Oct. 1

“Beginning Oct. 1, the Prince William County Police Department will tow vehicles with three or more unpaid parking citations under existing state law and county ordinance,” InsideNoVa reported. Police noted more than 3,000 vehicles currently have three or more unpaid tickets after receiving over 3,500 parking complaints and issuing more than 18,700 citations in 2025.

The initiative aims for voluntary compliance, with owners of multiple citations able to contact the department’s Licensing Section to set up a payment plan that avoids towing. Existing rules for safety-related or traffic-hazard removals remain unchanged.

Youngkin-Backed Group Launches Ad Campaign for Federal School Choice Program

“A new organization founded by former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched an ad campaign urging Pennsylvania and other states to opt into a federal school choice program,” The Center Square reported. Empowering America’s Parents is promoting the Education Freedom Tax Credit, which provides up to $1,700 in federal tax credits for donations to scholarship organizations that support private or public school education services; Youngkin noted that 20 states, mostly led by Democratic governors, have not yet opted in.

The multi-million-dollar effort includes digital and text ads in key Pennsylvania suburbs, with Youngkin arguing the program uses no state dollars and benefits families seeking tuition, tutoring or disability services. The former Virginia governor’s involvement has drawn attention amid speculation about his potential 2028 presidential ambitions, while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office says it is awaiting further federal guidance on implementation details.

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