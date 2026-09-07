Fredericksburg They’re debating without him: UMW slates Ollivant, Ahrar and Lopez — no Vindman By PLN News Published September 7, 2026 at 7:15AM Democrat Eugene Vindman, left, and Republican Doug Ollivant. Photo: Campaign files This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #7th Congressional District #Election 2026 #Eugene Vindman #Fredericksburg #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Ollivant #University of Mary Washington