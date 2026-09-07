Fredericksburg

They’re debating without him: UMW slates Ollivant, Ahrar and Lopez — no Vindman

By PLN News
Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Doug Ollivant — UMW debate Sept. 15 graphic
Democrat Eugene Vindman, left, and Republican Doug Ollivant. Photo: Campaign files

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