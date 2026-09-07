Baby dies after hit-and-run on Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge; driver still sought

A baby died after a hit-and-run on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said Monday.

The crash happened at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in a parking lot in the 14500 block of Richmond Highway, near Gabe’s and Featherstone Road. A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking through the lot when a dark-colored pickup struck both of them and left the scene. The truck has not been found.

Both adults were taken to a hospital. The woman, who was in her third trimester, underwent an emergency procedure and delivered her child. The infant died several hours later from injuries police say are believed to have been caused by the crash. Both adults are expected to recover.

Anyone who saw the crash or the pickup is asked to call the Prince William County police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.