Two dead after United Rentals shooting; suspect dies on Interstate 81

Manassas City Police said two men died and a third was in stable condition after a shooting Wednesday morning at United Rentals, 9415 Wellington Road. The joint release with Virginia State Police named the dead as Ricky Lamot, 48, and Christopher Serrano, 33. Police said Marvin Grant, 37, of Charlotte, N.C., an employee, fled in a silver Toyota Camry before officers arrived at 7:14 a.m. Virginia State Police said Grant died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stop on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

The afternoon release contradicts Chief Douglas W. Keen’s morning briefing, which said all three workers were in critical condition and that Grant was still being sought after leaving Northern Virginia. The release does not name the hospitals Keen gave. The morning alert described a gray Camry or Corolla. The release says the car was silver. Motive was not given. Tips go to Detective Speights at 703-257-8041, Detective Dranko at 703-257-8046, or Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

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On September 30, 2026, at 7:11 a.m., we received a call for a shooting at United Rentals located at 9415 Wellington Rd. Officers arrived on scene at 7:14 from both Manassas City Police and the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office. Officers located three victims and provided emergency medical aid. The offender, identified as Marvin Grant, fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry before police arrived. All individuals were transported to a local area hospital. Two victims have since died, and one remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. All next of kin have been notified. Through our investigation, we determined Mr. Grant was an employee of United Rentals. Motive remains unclear at this time. Detectives immediately began a phone ping for the offender’s cell phone. The phone was located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and information was provided to Virginia State Police. Deceased Victims

Lamot, Ricky 48 y/o

Serrano, Christopher 33 y/o From Virginia State Police

At approximately 8:20 a.m. this morning (Sept. 30, 2026), Virginia State Police were alerted to be on the lookout for Marvin Grant, 37, of Charlotte, N.C., a suspect wanted in a shooting incident in Manassas City earlier this morning, and that Grant may be in Rockingham County. A Virginia State Police trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 81 southbound near the 235-mile marker in Augusta County. The suspect vehicle pulled into the rest area at the 232-mile marker, where Virginia State Police troopers attempted a traffic stop. The suspect exited his vehicle, then returned to his vehicle, and continued driving southbound on Interstate 81. Troopers initiated a pursuit in response. At the 227-mile marker, the suspect pulled over on the side of the interstate and exited the vehicle with a firearm pointed at his head. The Virginia State Police tactical team and a negotiator were brought to the scene. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There was no use of force by Virginia State Police. The incident remains under investigation. Offender:

Grant, Marvin 37 y/o

Deceased This is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Speights at 703-257-8041, or Detective Dranko at 703-257-8046. Our condolences go out to the victims and their families. This is a traumatic incident that has impacted many within our community. We’d like to thank our partners with the Prince William Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Manassas Park Police, Prince William County Police, and Manassas City Fire and Rescue for their assistance with this incident. We’d also like to thank the community for their patience while we conduct our investigation. Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is 703-330-0330. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story.