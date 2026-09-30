House of Mercy launches $350,000 Room for Mercy campaign

House of Mercy, Prince William County’s largest food pantry, launched a $350,000 “Room for Mercy” campaign Tuesday to lease 4,500 square feet of adjacent space in Manassas after warehouse storage shrank this summer. The Manassas nonprofit says the 30-day drive ends Oct. 31 and would restore thrift-store floor space now used for overflow, protect Christmas with Mercy gifts for more than 1,300 children, and let the pantry become a client-choice market.

House of Mercy Launches Urgent $350,000 Campaign to Solve Storage Crisis and Launch Full-Choice Pantry

MANASSAS, VA — September 29, 2026 — House of Mercy, Prince William County’s largest food pantry serving nearly 80 families per day, announced the launch of its $350,000 “Room for Mercy” Capital Campaign. The 30-day initiative aims to raise funds to acquire 4,500 square feet of adjacent space, addressing critical storage needs and enabling the organization to transition its food pantry into a client-choice model.

Following a significant reduction in warehouse capacity this past June, House of Mercy was forced to convert one-third of its Thrift Store sales floor into temporary storage. This reduction in retail space has decreased store sales that directly fund Food Pantry operations, halted the acceptance of furniture donations, and created challenges for seasonal initiatives, including House of Mercy’s upcoming Christmas with Mercy program that provides toys to over 1,300 local children.

“Every day our retail floor remains restricted, our Thrift Store revenue suffers—and that directly impacts local families who rely on us for their next meal,” said Jessica Root, Executive Director of House of Mercy.

Securing these two adjacent bays will not only resolve House of Mercy’s immediate storage issue and fully restore retail revenue, it will also safeguard its upcoming Christmas with Mercy Program and unlock a transformational change.

“Gaining this space allows us to reconfigure our warehouse to turn our Food Pantry into a dignified, full-choice market where clients select their own fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins,” shared Root. “This transition reduces food waste and provides a far more empowering experience for the families we serve.”

The Room for Mercy $350,000 campaign budget will secure the lease, equipment, and infrastructure on the 4,500-square-foot facility. Funding will also support the full-choice market buildout featuring commercial refrigeration, display shelving, and an accessible layout. Finally, expanding the packing and shipping capacity of House of Mercy’s Online Store will speed up fulfillment and build a dependable revenue source to support the pantry long-term.

House of Mercy invites local residents, corporate partners, and philanthropic leaders across Northern Virginia to join the effort. Community members can support the campaign by making a direct gift by the campaign deadline of October 31, 2026.

To learn more, view the campaign video, and make a contribution, visit HouseofMercyVA.org/Room-for-Mercy or call 703-659-1636.

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About House of Mercy

Located in Manassas, VA, House of Mercy is a vital lifeline for local families in crisis. As the largest food pantry in Prince William County, the nonprofit serves roughly 80 families every day through its Food Pantry, Thrift Store, and Donation Center. In addition to daily support, House of Mercy offers seasonal client programs, including its Back to School drive—equipping over 800 students with school supplies—and Christmas with Mercy, which provides holiday gifts to more than 1,300 children each December.