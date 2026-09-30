Prince William fire and rescue hosts 3rd annual expo Saturday in Woodbridge

Prince William County Fire & Rescue will host its 3rd Annual Expo and Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge.
The free event marks Fire Prevention Week and includes apparatus displays, food trucks, live music, and family activities.
For Immediate Release
September 29, 2026
Contact: Kim Y. Hylander
Senior Communications Analyst
Office/Cell: 571-722-8689
Email: [email protected]
Fire & Rescue’s 3rd Annual Expo & Fall Festival
In Celebration of Fire Prevention Week
This year’s Fire Prevention Week is Sunday, October 5th through Saturday, October 10th. In honor of this event, the Prince William County Fire & Rescue System (PWCFRS) will be hosting our 3rd Annual Expo and Fall Festival.
This festive event will encompass various public safety agencies and organizations from across the county and region. Agencies will have the opportunity to display various vehicles/apparatus including their more unique units that are not often seen by the public. In addition, the event will provide a variety of exhibitors to include local county and community agencies, interactive activities, live music entertainment, and food trucks. This free, family-friendly event will provide vital information and resources for all ages to keep our communities, residents, and visitors informed, educated, and safe.
Come out and join us on Saturday, October 3:
Pfitzner Stadium
7 County Complex
Woodbridge, VA 22192
12 noon – 5 p.m.
For a list of exhibitors and scheduled events, please check here.
Note: The media are welcome to attend. Photo opportunities are available at the Expo.
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Prince William County Fire & Rescue System
Chief Thomas LaBelle
1 County Complex Court, Prince William, Virginia 22192
703-792-6800 | www.pwcgov.org/public-safety/fire