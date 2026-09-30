Manassas nonprofit delivers $92,964 for Nepal flood relief

America Nepal Helping Society, a Manassas nonprofit founded in 2008, says it raised and delivered $92,964 from 167 donors for flood and landslide relief in Nepal’s Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi region. A Virginia delegation presented the check to Nepal’s government in New York during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal at a program hosted by the Consulate General of Nepal, the group said in a press release forwarded Sunday by Sen. Danica Roem.

America Nepal Helping Society in Virginia Raises $92,964 for Nepal Flood and Landslide Relief

167 donors came together through America Nepal Helping Society to support families in the Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi region

MANASSAS, VA — The America Nepal Helping Society (ANHS), a Virginia-based nonprofit serving the America Nepal Helping Society, has raised and delivered $92,964 to support relief and recovery for communities hit by the recent floods and landslides in Nepal’s Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi region.

A delegation from ANHS traveled from Virginia to New York to present the relief check to the Government of Nepal during a meeting with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, who was in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. The handover took place at an interaction program hosted by the Consulate General of Nepal in New York.

A community that came together

As soon as news of the Bhotekoshi disaster reached Virginia, ANHS held a candlelight tribute at the NYAC building to honor those who lost their lives and to stand with grieving families. The organization then formed an 11-member relief committee to reach out to members, local organizations, businesses, and individual donors.

The committee was coordinated by Madhusudan Panthi, former chief patron and advisor of ANHS. Members included Kedar Prasad Timalsina, Chair of the Board of Trustees; Kamana Panthy Adhikari, President; former presidents Sagar Kandel, Padam Raj Regmi, Kamala Kharel, Kamal Bhattarai, and Janu Ojha; Finance Chief Tilak Kharel; General Secretary Bishnu Neupane; and Treasurer Dhruba Baral.

In total, 167 donors contributed to the campaign. For ANHS, the gift is about more than money. It is a sign that Nepali-Americans stand with their families and neighbors back home.

“When our homeland faces a crisis, the Nepali community in America stands together to help,” ANHS said. “This campaign reflects our shared responsibility, compassion, and connection between Nepal and the Nepali diaspora.”

Standing with communities in times of need

Founded in Manassas in 2008 and registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, ANHS has long connected the America Nepal Helping Society with Nepal through cultural, educational, and humanitarian work.

After the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, ANHS raised funds and supported relief efforts across the country. Since then, the organization has responded whenever major emergencies strike Nepal, and it has also supported people and communities in the United States and elsewhere during difficult times.

Keeping Nepali language and culture alive

Education and cultural preservation are at the heart of ANHS’s work. Since 2016, the organization has offered Nepali language education to children growing up in the United States. Today, more than 270 children of Nepali origin from several states are learning Nepali through ANHS programs.

ANHS has also developed and published its own Nepali-language curriculum, now used by Nepali schools in the United States and abroad. The curriculum has been recognized by Nepal’s Curriculum Development Centre, an important step in keeping the language and cultural roots strong among children in the diaspora.

Thank you to everyone who helped

ANHS extends heartfelt thanks to every donor, family, business, volunteer, community organization, and elected official who made this campaign possible.

The organization also offered special thanks to Danica Roem for her support. “Thank you, Danica Roem, for standing with our community,” ANHS representatives said. “We know you are with us, and we are with you. We look forward to your continued partnership.”

ANHS is also grateful to the local media outlets that have kept the Washington region and Virginia informed about the disaster in Nepal and the response of the America Nepal Helping Society, including WTOP, 7News (WJLA / ABC7), NBC4 Washington, InsideNoVA, and 12 On Your Side (NBC12 Richmond). The organization extends special thanks to WTOP and ABC News for their coverage, which helped raise awareness, honor the victims, and encourage support for families in need.

We are with you

ANHS’s message to the community is simple: we are here for you. Whether you are a family in Nepal rebuilding after disaster, a parent who wants your child to learn Nepali, a newcomer to Virginia looking for support, or a neighbor facing a hard time, please reach out. If there is anything you need, let us know. We are with you, and we will stand with you.

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About America Nepal Helping Society

America Nepal Helping Society (ANHS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 26-4735332) founded in 2008 in Northern Virginia. ANHS promotes Nepali language, culture, arts, and traditions in the United States; runs Nepali language education for children; and provides humanitarian and disaster relief in Nepal and in the United States.

Email: [email protected], or [email protected]. Website: www.anhsdc.org