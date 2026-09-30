Prince William Planning Commission backs 56 stacked condos off Route 1 By PLN News Published September 30, 2026 at 12:00PM | Updated September 30, 2026 at 2:19PM Applicant rendering of a six-unit stacked condominium building proposed at 16760 Richmond Highway. The Planning Commission recommended the rezoning Sept. 16. Supervisors have not voted. Credit: Applicant rendering / Wescott GDP, REZ2026-00012. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas