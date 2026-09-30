Prince William

Planning Commission backs 56 stacked condos off Route 1

By PLN News
Architectural rendering of a four-story brick and siding stacked condominium building
Applicant rendering of a six-unit stacked condominium building proposed at 16760 Richmond Highway. The Planning Commission recommended the rezoning Sept. 16. Supervisors have not voted. Credit: Applicant rendering / Wescott GDP, REZ2026-00012.

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