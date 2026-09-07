Patriot High School student killed in Old Town Manassas First Friday shooting

Patriot High School Principal David Van Gelder told families and staff Saturday that one of the Nokesville school’s students was killed Friday night in the shooting at First Friday in Old Town Manassas.

“It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students lost her life during the tragic shooting that occurred Friday evening at the First Friday event in Old Town Manassas,” Van Gelder wrote. “We are working with her family to provide any needed support, and my thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those who knew and cared for her.”

Counselors will be available at Patriot this week. Van Gelder asked parents to watch for signs a student may need extra help, including prolonged sadness, withdrawal from friends, changes in eating or sleeping, or other behavior that is unusual for their child.

A community memorial campaign has been posted for the family. Organizer Sofia Guerra of Manassas launched Remembering Ashley Intihar on SpotFund, identifying the 16-year-old as the only child of John and Janeth Intihar. The page says Ashley was a Patriot High School student and part of the All Saints Catholic Church community, and that she hoped to become a crime scene investigator. As of Monday afternoon the campaign had raised $7,169 toward a $25,000 goal from 116 donors.

Manassas police have not officially released the victim’s name.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, near the railroad tracks at Foster’s Grill and the Manassas Train Station, in the area of Prince William Street and West Street.

Police Chief Doug Keen said about 10,000 people were downtown for First Friday. He described it as an active-shooter incident that was not officer-involved.

Two people exchanged gunfire. A 16-year-old girl was struck and died. Police say she was an innocent bystander. A 21-year-old man was also shot and taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, of Prince William County, is in custody. He is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Douglas was one of the two people shooting at each other and that detectives believe he fired the round that killed the girl. Officers first treated him as a shooting victim. He remains at a hospital under police custody.

Court records reviewed Saturday show Douglas is a convicted felon who had been on supervised probation and was out on bond in an open probation case.

The second person police say was firing a gun has not been arrested. Keen said Saturday he expected that arrest soon.

Friends and neighbors held a community vigil Saturday night on the train station platform. The gathering was organized by community members, not the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Urey at 703-257-8043 or upload photos and video through the department’s evidence portal. Police said even footage that does not appear to show the shooting may help.