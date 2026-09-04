Police confirm shooting in Old Town Manassas during First Friday

Manassas City Police confirmed a shooting Friday night in Old Town during First Friday and asked the public to stay away from the scene.

Lt. Jonathan Casteline, the night watch commander, said in a 10:28 p.m. alert that police are investigating a confirmed shooting in the Old Town Manassas area. The investigation is active and ongoing, he said.

A first alert at 10:03 p.m. had said only that police were investigating downtown and that people should avoid the area.

Police set up a reunification site at the Farmers Market lot, 9024 Prince William Street, for anyone looking for a family member who may have been in Old Town. Media were directed to stage at Truist Bank, 9201 Church Street.

The scene is at Prince William Street and West Street, near the Manassas Train Station. Scanner traffic about 9:34 p.m. described a shooting in progress at 9451 West Street.

A woman who lives nearby told Potomac Local she heard three shots, then two more. She left her home and walked toward First Friday, where she said people were running to their cars. She said she saw a woman on a stretcher and that crews were trying to resuscitate one woman. She said one person was flown out from Osbourn High School.

Potomac Local News has exclusive photos from the scene. Police have not released a victim count, conditions, or a description of a suspect.

First Friday street closures were already in place on West Street, Battle Street, Center Street, and Main Street from 4:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Anyone with information can contact Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.

When you see news break, text Potomac Local immediately: 571-989-1695.