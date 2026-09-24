Police Blotter: Fredericksburg Stabbing on Caroline Street; Stafford Fraud Reports

Fredericksburg police on Tuesday night took a stabbing call in the 500 block of Caroline Street. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. Joseph Crawford, 64, of Fredericksburg, was held without bond on aggravated assault and public drunkenness charges.

Stafford County deputies on Sept. 23 took two fraud reports with no suspects named.

Fredericksburg Police Department

Stabbing — 500 block of Caroline Street

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at about 8:48 p.m., the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call for a stabbing injury in the 500 block of Caroline Street. Officers found the victim with a wound consistent with a stabbing. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Crawford, 64, of Fredericksburg, was taken into custody and held without bond. He is charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness and was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for processing.

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other. A verbal disagreement led to the altercation.

Anonymous tips: text 847-411 with FPDTip followed by the tip, or use the FPD Tip app.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud — Regester Chapel Road

On Sept. 23 at 7:51 a.m., Sgt. Dominguez responded to a fraud report on Regester Chapel Road regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported receiving an email from their bank and confirmed its legitimacy by calling the bank directly. The bank advised the victim of suspected fraudulent activity on the account. The victim confirmed they did not authorize the transactions. No suspects have been identified.

Fraud — Powell Lane

On Sept. 23 at 1:28 p.m., Deputy Sprinkles responded to a fraud report on Powell Lane regarding attempted unauthorized withdrawals. The victim reported multiple attempted unauthorized withdrawals on their account over the past few weeks, notified their bank, and was advised to file a police report. The victim had not suffered any monetary loss at the time of the report.

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