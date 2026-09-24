ARTfactory’s Factory of Fear: Outbreak returns to Manassas this October

ARTfactory’s four-story haunted attraction is returning to downtown Manassas this October with a new immersive storyline, Factory of Fear: Outbreak, the organization said in a release.

The annual fundraiser transforms the historic ARTfactory building into a walk-through experience built around infection, quarantine and chaos, with live scare actors, special effects and new sets on each floor, according to the release. Proceeds support ARTfactory and its accessible arts programming.

Factory of Fear: Outbreak is scheduled for Thursday nights Oct. 15 and 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 7 to 10:45 p.m. at ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street in Manassas. Tickets are $25 per person, sold in timed entry slots, the release said. Guests on the Thursday dates can use promo code THURSDAYSCARIES for $3 off. Groups of 10 or more buying together receive a 10% discount.

The attraction is indoors and stairs-only, is not wheelchair accessible, and does not allow strollers, ARTfactory said. It is not recommended for children under 14, and guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The release warns of strobe lights, loud sounds, darkness, low visibility, compressed air and other intense sensory effects.

Tickets and details are available through ARTfactory’s Factory of Fear webpage.

Alongside the haunt, the Caton Merchant Family Gallery will present Patient Zero: An Exhibition, a group show featuring work from more than 50 artists exploring the Outbreak theme, curated by Gallery Director Jordan Exum, the release said. The exhibition runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 31, with a free opening reception Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Regular gallery viewing is unavailable Oct. 11–24 during the Factory of Fear build and run, when the show is folded into the attraction, according to the release.

ARTfactory is also inviting media to a free Media Preview on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., with advance RSVP requested, according to a media invitation.

Separately, ARTfactory said two stage productions open Friday, Sept. 18: No Exit in the artWORKS Theater at ARTfactory, and Hairspray through Pied Piper Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Gregory Family Theater in Manassas.