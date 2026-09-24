Fredericksburg Toys “R” Us holiday shop slated for Spotsylvania Towne Centre By PLN News Published September 24, 2026 at 7:05AM A Toys “R” Us holiday shop operated by Go! Retail Group. The Spotsylvania Towne Centre shop is planned for a 7,400-square-foot bay in the Costco Concourse, with a tentative October opening. Photo courtesy Go! Retail Group. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford