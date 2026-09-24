Fredericksburg

Toys “R” Us holiday shop slated for Spotsylvania Towne Centre

By PLN News
Colorful plush animals stacked on shelves under an “I’m a Toys R Us kid!” wall sign
A Toys “R” Us holiday shop operated by Go! Retail Group. The Spotsylvania Towne Centre shop is planned for a 7,400-square-foot bay in the Costco Concourse, with a tentative October opening. Photo courtesy Go! Retail Group.

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