Manassas

Community gathers at Manassas train station for vigil after First Friday shooting

By PLN News
People gather on the platform at the Manassas train station Saturday night, Sept. 5, 2026, for a community vigil after a 16-year-old girl was killed during First Friday. Flowers, candles and a balloon sit near the brick depot as mourners stand along the tracks. (Submitted photo)

Friends, neighbors and other residents gathered Saturday night at the Manassas train station to remember a 16-year-old girl killed a day earlier during First Friday in Old Town.

The informal vigil was organized by community members, not the city. Organizers had asked people to bring a candle, a flower, a photo or a memory. By nightfall, bouquets, prayer candles and a balloon lined the platform under the depot canopy, a few steps from the railroad tracks where police say the shooting unfolded Friday night.

Some mourners sat on the platform. Others stood quietly along the edge of the tracks. A small memorial grew through the evening against the brick wall of the historic station.

Police have not released the girl’s name. Chief Doug Keen has described her as an innocent bystander caught in an exchange of gunfire between two men during the crowded First Friday block party, which drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people downtown.

A 21-year-old Prince William County man, Tasheem Rashad Douglas, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, possessing a firearm while committing a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Police say they believe Douglas fired the shot that killed the girl. A second suspected shooter has not been arrested.

Court records reviewed Saturday show Douglas is a convicted felon who was out on bond. Potomac Local’s latest report on those records and charges is here.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday near the railroad tracks by Foster’s Grill and the depot, in the train-station area near Prince William Street and West Street. A 21-year-old man was also shot and taken to a Fairfax County hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police initially treated Douglas as one of the people who had been shot; he was later taken into custody at the hospital.

Keen briefed reporters at the train station Saturday afternoon and asked anyone with photos, video or other information to come forward. Tips can go to Detective Tim Urey at 703-257-8043. Digital evidence can be uploaded through the department’s public portal.

Saturday’s gathering stayed close to that same platform. Flowers and candles remained at the station after the crowd thinned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manassas City Police.

A wider view of the Saturday night vigil at the historic Manassas depot, with the Osbourn High School water tower in the background. Friends and neighbors collected along the platform hours after police briefed the public at the same station. (Submitted photo)
People and officers stand near the railroad crossing at the Manassas train station on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, as the community gathered at the site of Friday night’s First Friday shooting. (Submitted photo)
Flowers, prayer candles and notes left at the Manassas train station memorial. Police have not officially released the 16-year-old victim’s name. (Submitted photo)

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