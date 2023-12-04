Schools City Council blindsided over potential loss of park fields to new elementary school By Lynn Forkell Greene Published December 4, 2023 at 1:50PM Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe reviews a plan to replace fields at Jennie Dean Park with a new elementary school. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Lynn Forkell Greene View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas City Public Schools