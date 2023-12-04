Schools

City Council blindsided over potential loss of park fields to new elementary school

By Lynn Forkell Greene
Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe reviews a plan to replace fields at Jennie Dean Park with a new elementary school.

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author