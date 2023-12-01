Nokesville man, 35, killed in high-speed crash

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On November 25 at 7:50PM, crash investigators responded to the 5300 block of Davis Ford Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 1994 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Davis Ford Rd. at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lanes, and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled off-road before striking a tree and coming to rest. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”

“The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash on November 30. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the collision. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.”

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