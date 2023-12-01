Early afternoon carjacking in Woodbridge

Prince William police: “Armed Robbery | Carjacking – On November 29 at 2:47PM, officers responded to the area of Gunsmith Terrace and Old Landing Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two 16-year-old male juveniles were in the above area conducting a shoe transaction when they were approached by an unknown man.”

“During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded property from both juveniles. The suspect then took the vehicle belonging to one of the juveniles and drove out of the area. No weapon was brandished by the suspect, only implied. While driving the stolen vehicle, the suspect rearended a Prince William County Public Schools bus stopped at the intersection of Rippon Landing Way and Blackburn Rd. The suspect then fled on foot prior to police arriving in the area. The bus driver was the only occupant on the bus at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.”

“A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. Shoes and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing. Suspect Description: A black male, about 20 years old, approximately 5’11”, and right-handed Last seen wearing a black mask and a black jacket with fur on the hood.”

There have been 13 carjackings in Prince William County in 2023, police said.