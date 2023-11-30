VDOT has $220 million to spend on snow removal

VDOT: “While snow might not be at the top of most people’s minds right now, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is at the height of preparation for the upcoming winter season. Equipment, materials and staffing are in place and ready to go the moment winter weather arrives.”

“Those traveling in and through the Commonwealth can be confident in VDOT’s preparedness as the seasons change,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “With more than 57,000 lane miles of roadway to maintain across the Commonwealth, our focus remains on the safety of the traveling public, especially during inclement weather. Recent operational improvements mean our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when snow arrives.”

Winter Weather Resources and Readiness:

$220 million set aside for winter weather

More than 2,300 VDOT crew members, not including additional contractors, available for snow removal statewide

Currently more than 10,200 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

More than 702,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 1.9 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

Real-time Progress: Online VDOT Snowplow Tracker

“Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology is operational statewide. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows will be equipped with AVL, allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.”