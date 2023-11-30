Road safety improvement complete between Stafford, King George

Virginia Department of Transportation: “A federally-funded safety project was completed on time on Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford County and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County.”

“The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews replaced and installed approximately 100 signs and pavement safety messages over 21 miles of Route 218.”

“New flashing beacon signs were installed and activated between Vertical Ridge Road and Ford Lane in King George, near rumble strips that cross the Route 218 travel lanes. The flashing beacons provide a visual warning to drivers that they are approaching a curve, along with a new ‘Slow’ symbol applied to the pavement in this area.”

“Various safety signs were replaced and installed along the corridor, including curve warning signs and curve chevron signs, to reduce the risk of crashes and improve safety. The new signs provide additional warning and delineation at curves.”

“The project’s contractors were CES Consulting, LLC; Dominion Energy; and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. The $300,000 project was federally funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and was completed on time on Monday, Nov. 27.”