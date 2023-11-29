72 hours later: No arrests after Dale City apartment shooting

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting Investigation – On November 25 at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Westminister Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The initial investigation revealed a physical altercation occurred in the parking lot of the complex before shots were fired. Responding officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and provided first aid to the man who transported to an area hospital for treatment. The other parties involved fled prior to police

arriving on scene. Officers and a Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Shell casings were located in the stairwell area. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The other parties were only described as black males. There is no further suspect description at this time.”