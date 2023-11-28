Backup brewing on Route 17 after truck overturns

[Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office]

Update 5 p.m.: The road has been reopened.

Original post 11 a.m.: The Stafford County Sheriff’s office reported the crash on Route 17, near the Fauquier County line, at about 8 a.m.

Stafford sheriff’s office: “You may be a little latte this morning if your commute includes the 3000 block of Warrenton Road. There is a back-up brewing after a tractor trailer hauling coffee overturned in the median near the Fauquier County line. There are no injuries, but one lane is closed in each direction at the scene.”

More as we have it.