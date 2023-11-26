Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance work at mile marker 103.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance work at mile marker 126.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance work at mile marker 132.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure in the northbound local lanes for paving at mile markers 130-131.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 134-136. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Stafford): Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 136-137. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Single lane closure at mile markers 140-142 for construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension on the following days and times:

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m. and on Saturday when all lanes reopen by 7 a.m.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 140-138 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m. and on Saturday when all lanes reopen by 7 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-133 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Stafford County: Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Mine Road and Joshua Road.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternating lane closure between Wyche Road and Route 1 with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

—Virginia Department of Transportation