Prince William Police Department: “Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 18 at 10:02 p.m., while patrolling in the area of Easy

Street and Richmond Highway in Woodbridge officers located a man trespassing in a posted no trespassing area. During the encounter, officers determined the man, later identified as the accused, was also actively wanted. As officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow officers’ commands. At some point during the encounter, the accused attempted to retrieve a knife from his waistband and when officers prevented him from doing so, he struck an officer in the face. The accused then grabbed another officer’s neck before grabbing the officer’s weapon and attempting to remove it from the holster. After an additional brief struggle, the accused was secured without further incident. Officers also determined the accused was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Navon Malik REID, was arrested. Arrested on November 18: Navon Malik REID, 26, of no fixed address. Charged with 1 count of attempted disarming of a LEO, 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 2 counts of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of possession of schedule I/II drug. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 18 at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Luca Station Way in Woodbridge to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed a man suffering a mental health crisis, later identified as the accused, and his 49-year-old male caretaker were outside of the residence when the accused struck the caretaker. A struggle between all of the parties ensued, during which the accused struck a 60-year-old male neighbor and bit a 42-year-old male neighbor. Officers arrived and after a brief struggle, during which the accused spit on an officer, the accused was taken into custody. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as James Michael MORGAN, was arrested. Arrested on November 18: James Michael MORGAN, 58, of 12968 Luca Station Way in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on LEO and 3 counts of assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Secured Bond.”