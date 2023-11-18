Published November 18, 2023 at 10:10AM | Updated November 19, 2023 at 10:01AM

Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Mobile operation with single lane closure for bridge sweeping.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Mobile operation with single lane closure for bridge sweeping of all four bridges over the Rappahannock River.

Stafford County: Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Mine Road and Joshua Road.

Route 633 (Arkendale Road): Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking work between Widewater Road and Brent Point Road with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.

Eskimo Hill Road: Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over CSX railroad, with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Wednesday, 7 a.m. – Noon. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 17 Southbound: Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail repair. Flagging crew will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 673 (Piedmont Drive): Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Final paving and pavement markings for a roundabout built under permit as part of a new subdivision that opened on Route 673 (Piedmont Drive) at the intersection with Route 2030 (Chancellor Park Drive). The roundabout was constructed by the developers of the Saddle Creek subdivision as part of an agreement with Spotsylvania County.

—Virginia Department of Transportation