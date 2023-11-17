Stafford to consider giving residents more time to pay personal property tax bills

Stafford County Government: “Due to the financial uncertainty concerning the delayed adoption of the federal budget and the effects this may have on the residents of Stafford County, the Board of Supervisors adopted on October 17, 2023, an Emergency Ordinance EO23-01 to temporarily lower penalties to zero for the Personal Property tax payments due December 5. This will allow taxpayers more time to pay their Personal Property tax bills. Please note that the Board desires to extend zero penalty through January 5, 2023.”

“However, another emergency ordinance must be brought to the Board of Supervisors for approval at the December 12, 2023 meeting.”