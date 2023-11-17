News

It’s open: Drivers using new local lanes between Routes 3, 17

By Uriah Kiser

VDOT: “Route 3 traffic entering I-95 northbound in Fredericksburg has begun traveling in the northbound local lanes, which are now fully open between exit 130 (Route 3) and exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford.”

“Drivers entering northbound I-95 from Route 3 now travel across the original Rappahannock River bridge in the local lanes.”

“North of the river, travelers in the local lanes can use the off-ramp at exit 133 to access Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business or continue driving north to merge with the through travel lanes.”

“Construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will continue through May 2024, with a focus on the Route 17 area in Stafford. Crews will finish building turn lanes, installing sidewalk and drainage systems.”

“Click here to see the ultimate traffic configuration on Route 17.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts