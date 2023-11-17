It’s open: Drivers using new local lanes between Routes 3, 17

VDOT: “Route 3 traffic entering I-95 northbound in Fredericksburg has begun traveling in the northbound local lanes, which are now fully open between exit 130 (Route 3) and exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford.”

“Drivers entering northbound I-95 from Route 3 now travel across the original Rappahannock River bridge in the local lanes.”

“North of the river, travelers in the local lanes can use the off-ramp at exit 133 to access Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business or continue driving north to merge with the through travel lanes.”

“Construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will continue through May 2024, with a focus on the Route 17 area in Stafford. Crews will finish building turn lanes, installing sidewalk and drainage systems.”

“Click here to see the ultimate traffic configuration on Route 17.”