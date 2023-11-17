Prince William Police Department: “Rape Investigation – On November 13, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10000 block of Orland Stone Drive in Bristow on April 22. The investigation revealed earlier that morning, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was prevented from leaving the residence before being sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. The parties eventually separated, and the victim left the residence. On November 13, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Cailin Kalief Lamar ASH, was arrested. Arrested on November 13: Cailin Kalief Lamar ASH, 19, of 10013 Orland Stone Drive in Bristow. Charged with 2 counts of rape and 1 count of abduction with intent to defile. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Armed Robbery – On November 15 at 5:38 p.m., officers responded to the ABC Store located at 13991 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a man concealed a bottle of liquor from the shelf before proceeding towards the exit. The suspect threatened two employees, implying he had a weapon, as he left the business and walked out of the area. No weapon was seen or brandished. The suspect was described as a tall black male with a thin build wearing a fitted cap and a black trench coat.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 15 at 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the 16800 block of Miranda Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a group of males, possibly juveniles, were gathered in the above area when gunfire was exchanged. The group dispersed, some fleeing in vehicles while others fled on foot. While checking the area, officers located multiple parked vehicles that were struck by gunfire and shell casings on the ground. No injuries or

additional property damage were reported.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On November 14 at 5:00 p.m., officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 3400 block of Wainscott

Place in Woodbridge during the afternoon of November 9. Surveillance footage revealed an unknown man attempted to gain entry into the home through the secured front door. Officers determined no entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing. Suspect Description:

A white male, around 20-30 years old, between 5’5-6’0, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a blue zip-up sweater.”

“Abduction | Domestic Related – On November 15 at 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the [Redacted] Campaign Court in Manassas to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim before preventing her from leaving the room. Eventually, the victim was able to exit the room and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Pedro Pablo NARVAEZ TOLEDO, was arrested.

Arrested on November 15: Pedro Pablo NARVAEZ TOLEDO, 38, of the [Redacted] in Manassas. Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 15 at 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Dorothy Lane in Woodbridge to investigate an intoxicated individual. The investigation revealed an intoxicated man, later identified as the accused, was in the parking lot area of the above location lighting items on fire. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and struck the officer. Fire and rescue personnel intervened, and the accused was taken into custody. While in custody, the accused attempted to kick out the window of the police cruiser and struck the officer before being re-secured. Minor injuries were reported by the officer. The Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Alfonso AGUILAR-HERNANDEZ, was arrested. Arrested on November 15: [No Photo Available] Jose Alfonso AGUILAR-HERNANDEZ, 31, of no fixed address. Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on LEO, 2 counts of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of intoxicated in public. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”